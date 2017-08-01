(Adds Bayer-Monsanto, Vale SA, Gas Natural and Didi Chuxing)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:

** The European Commission on Tuesday extended its review of Bayer's $66 billion takeover of agrochemicals group Monsanto by two weeks, adding the companies had submitted their proposed concessions on Monday.

** Mexico's Grupo Lala SAB de CV is close to acquiring Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

** India has privately raised objections to Chinese firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group's proposed $1.3 billion takeover of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Charter Communications Inc's shares surged to a record high on Monday after a source said Japan's SoftBank Group Corp was considering an acquisition offer, even as Charter shot down the possibility of it being the acquirer in any merger with SoftBank's U.S. wireless carrier, Sprint Corp .

** BHP Billiton denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its partner Vale.

** Brazilian mining company Vale SA dismissed as speculative a news report saying it planned to buy a stake in Samarco Mineração SA from Australian partner BHP Biliton Ltd, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

** Three non-Spanish investment funds are interested in acquiring 20 percent of the domestic distribution network owned by Gas Natural, a source taking part in the operation said on Tuesday.

** Chinese ride-sharing firm Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it would invest and collaborate with European ride-sharing firm, Taxify, in a strategic partnership.

** Anbang Insurance Group, whose chairman was detained in June, denied a report that it had been told by regulators in China to sell its overseas assets.

** British payments firms Worldpay said its U.S. suitor Vantiv has been granted a week-long extension to Aug. 8 to make a firm takeover bid or walk away for six months.

** PSA Group put new managers in place at Opel and Vauxhall, completing a 2.2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) takeover which helps the French company to become Europe's second-largest carmaker by sales.

** Hurdles ranging from existing commercial tie-ups to politics make drugmaker AstraZeneca a problematic takeover target in the wake of last week's big lung cancer setback that hammered the stock and rekindled takeover talk. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)