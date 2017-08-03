Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** XPO Logistics Inc is pursuing deals worth up to $8 billion as it completes the integration of companies it bought during a buying spree in 2015, its top executive said.

** Antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA's proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.

** Genesis Energy LP said it will buy Tronox Ltd's alkali business, the world's largest producer of natural soda ash, for about $1.33 billion in cash to expand into the chemicals sector.

** Invesco Ltd is in discussions to acquire part of the investment management business of Guggenheim Partners LLC, including its exchange-traded funds (ETF) business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Philippine renewable power producer Energy Development Corp said a consortium of investors including a unit of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC had offered to buy about a third of the company.

** Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has signed an agreement to buy a 29.38 percent stake in Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi, the operator of the airport of Bologna, investing 164.5 million euros ($195 million) in the deal.

** Bahrain's Ithmaar Holding is exploring the sale of its 25.4 percent stake in BBK BSC, which has operations in Bahrain and Kuwait, India and Dubai, sources familiar with the matter said.