Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
** XPO Logistics Inc is pursuing deals worth up to $8 billion as it completes the integration of companies it bought during a buying spree in 2015, its top executive said.
** Antitrust watchdog Cade voted unanimously to reject Brazil's Ultrapar Participações SA's proposed acquisition of rival fuel distribution company Alesat Combustíveis SA.
** Genesis Energy LP said it will buy Tronox Ltd's alkali business, the world's largest producer of natural soda ash, for about $1.33 billion in cash to expand into the chemicals sector.
** Invesco Ltd is in discussions to acquire part of the investment management business of Guggenheim Partners LLC, including its exchange-traded funds (ETF) business, according to a person familiar with the matter.
** Philippine renewable power producer Energy Development Corp said a consortium of investors including a unit of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC had offered to buy about a third of the company.
** Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has signed an agreement to buy a 29.38 percent stake in Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi, the operator of the airport of Bologna, investing 164.5 million euros ($195 million) in the deal.
** Bahrain's Ithmaar Holding is exploring the sale of its 25.4 percent stake in BBK BSC, which has operations in Bahrain and Kuwait, India and Dubai, sources familiar with the matter said.
Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru