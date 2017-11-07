Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Drug distributor McKesson Corp said on Monday it would buy drugstore operator CVS Health Corp’s unit that provides various tailored services to pharma firms in a $735 million deal to expand the range of services it offers.

** Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it has entered into a partnership with Google’s cloud platform G Suite, to support its rapidly growing global customer base.

** The head of Brazil’s telecommunications watchdog, Anatel, demanded on Monday that debt-laden carrier Oi SA submit its latest restructuring proposal to the regulator before officially filing it with a bankruptcy court.

** Brazil’s largest listed port operator Santos Brasil Participacoes SA said on Monday that it is looking for “strategic alternatives” for assets at the Port of Imbituba, that could include new partners or selling the assets.

** Fortum has no plans to raise its 8.05 billion euro ($9.33 billion) offer for Germany’s Uniper, the Finnish group’s chief executive said, adding he saw any rival bid for the German group as unlikely.

** India’s state-owned miner NMDC Ltd plans to bid for a $9 billion diamond project in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, three sources directly involved with the plan told Reuters, competing against resources conglomerates Adani and Vedanta.

** Deutsche Telekom ended talks on a merger between its T-Mobile US business and Sprint Corp because it would not have created value, CEO Tim Hoettges told staff after the deal collapsed at the weekend.

** Chinese investor Creat Group Corp has withdrawn and will rework its application for U.S. approval of a planned takeover of Biotest amid concerns over national security, the German blood plasma products maker said, sending its shares sharply lower.

** French bank Credit Agricole’s Indosuez Wealth Management arm has agreed to buy a majority stake in Italy’s Banca Leonardo, in a deal which it said would add 5.9 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to its assets under management.

** A planned sale of ACR Capital, the holding firm for a Singapore-based reinsurer, to a Shenzhen government-owned consortium has been called off after the consortium flagged it would not be able to close the deal this year, ACR’s chief executive said. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)