FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 9, 2017 / 11:24 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Deutsche Telekom and Tatneft)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. Justice Department officials said on Wednesday that selling cable channel CNN would not solve antitrust concerns about AT&T Inc’s deal to buy media company Time Warner Inc .

** The core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is looking at buying a stake of about 40 percent in Bank Danamon Indonesia for around $1.75 billion as part of its plans to expand in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Dutch bank InsingerGilissen said it would buy Lombard Odier’s Dutch private banking operations, with around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of assets under management, for an undisclosed sum.

** Germany’s Merck KGaA said it has sent information documents on its consumer health business to prospective buyers, kicking off an auction, even as a much larger rival business is about to come to market.

** Deutsche Telekom left the door open to a merger of its T-Mobile US business days after the collapse of a deal between its U.S. business and Sprint Corp .

** Tatneft, Russia’s mid-sized oil producer, has not been in any kind of talks and does not plan to hold any discussions on selling a part or the entire company, it said in emailed reply to Reuters. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.