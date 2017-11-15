(Adds Carlyle Group, Edelweiss Financial Services, SandRidge Energy, Deutsche Bank, Qualcomm and Atlantia)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has sold another large piece of its stake in IBM Corp, backing further away from an investment that the billionaire has admitted was not one of his best.

** Airbus SE is close to agreeing a blockbuster order worth more than $40 billion at list prices to sell around 400 aircraft to U.S.-based investment fund Indigo Partners, founded by low-cost airline pioneer Bill Franke, two sources said.

** SL Green Realty Corp, a major New York property owner, said it agreed to sell a 43 percent interest in a Times Square office tower to the real estate arm of Germany’s Allianz Group in a deal that values the building at $1.95 billion.

** Viacom Inc should package 10 percent of its international operations and take it public, Mario Gabelli, chief executive officer of GAMCO Investors Inc, said on Tuesday at the Reuters Global Investment 2018 Outlook.

** Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co has agreed to buy Cardinal Health Inc’s China drug distribution business for $557 million, winning a highly competitive auction in a move that will expand its presence nationwide.

** French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo is buying Centerplate, a U.S. company that provides food and hospitality services, for $675 million to expand in the U.S. sports and leisure market.

** Carlyle Group, the world’s largest private equity firm, is raising $1 billion for a new fund to invest in oil and gas outside the United States as a stronger outlook for oil prices rekindles investor appetite, banking sources told Reuters.

** India’s Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions to raise as much as 20 billion rupees ($307 million), according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

** Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy said on Wednesday it would buy rival Bonanza Creek in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $746 million to expand its presence in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado.

** U.S. buyout fund Cerberus has taken a 3 percent stake in Deutsche Bank, Germany’s flagship lender said.

** A ruling on Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $38-billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV may come in 2018, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said.

** Atlantia Chief Executive told the Financial Times that there is room for the Italian infrastructure group to improve its offer on Spain’s Abertis.

** The Vietnamese government aims to complete a stake sale in the country’s biggest brewer Sabeco in December, the trade ministry said, in the clearest signal yet that the long-awaited state divestment might happen this year after repeated delays.

** Legal & General (L&G), the owner of Britain’s biggest fund manager, has staked its claim for a slice of the growing market for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a deal to buy Europe-focused platform, Canvas.

** German energy group Innogy will at some point pull out of the planned British retail supply joint venture with SSE, its chief executive said.