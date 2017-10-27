Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** China’s HNA Group Co Ltd is in talks to buy a controlling stake in China Dangdang Inc in a deal that could value the online marketplace at over $1 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** German consumer goods maker Henkel has agreed to buy Zotos International from Japan’s Shiseido Company for $485 million to further grow its footprint in the U.S. professional hair-care sector.

** Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant and U.S. group Huntsman abandoned their $20 billion merger, notching a win for activist investors who fought the deal for months on the grounds it would destroy shareholder value.

** Canada’s biggest cheesemaker Saputo Inc has agreed to pay up to $490 million for debt-ridden Murray Goulburn Co-operative, becoming Australia’s top milk producer with its second major acquisition in the country.

** U.S. pharmacy operator CVS Health Corp has made an offer to acquire No. 3 U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc for more than $200 per share, or over $66 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Western Digital Corp on Thursday refused demands from Toshiba Corp that it drop a set of legal rights it believes would allow the company to block Toshiba’s $18 billion sale of its memory chip unit to SK Hynix as part of negotiations over a joint chip investment.

** Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said on Thursday it has received final central bank approval to buy Citigroup’s retail banking unit in Brazil and the deal will be completed by Oct. 31. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)