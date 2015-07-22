FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Healthcare M&A tops full-year record - and it's only July
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Healthcare M&A tops full-year record - and it's only July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Healthcare deal-making scaled a new peak on Wednesday with mergers and acquisitions so far in 2015 reaching $395.8 billion, topping the full-year record of $392.4 billion set in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The scorecard was tipped into record territory by St. Jude Medical Inc’s decision to buy smaller rival Thoratec Corp for more than $3 billion, giving it more devices for patients with heart failure.

Healthcare has seen an unprecedented wave of deals since the start of 2014, stretching from large drugmakers buying up smaller rivals to consolidation among makers of generic medicines to tie-ups between insurers.

Overall deal-making this year in healthcare is up 78 percent on a year ago, with pharmaceutical businesses accounting for 49 percent of tie-ups, followed by healthcare providers (32 percent) and biotech companies (10 percent). (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.