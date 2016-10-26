FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Senior M&A lawyer Myerson to set up boutique advisory firm
October 26, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

Senior M&A lawyer Myerson to set up boutique advisory firm

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Toby Myerson, a long-time senior M&A partner at Paul Weiss who represented Citigroup on more than $35 billion in deals, is leaving the law firm to set up his own advisory shop.

The new firm, called Longsight Strategic Advisors LLC, will provide advice to senior corporate executives and boards of directors on governance matters, crisis management and transactions, it said in a news release on Wednesday.

It will open its doors starting in January.

Myerson spent 33 years at Paul, Weiss, most recently as co-chair of the corporate department and co-head of the firm's global mergers and acquisitions group.

Most recently, he advised EXOR S.p.A., the Agnelli family holding company, in its $6.9 billion unsolicited takeover of PartnerRe.

Myerson is the latest dealmaker to open his own boutique firm. These firms, including Dyal Co formed by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Gordon Dyal and M. Klein & Co started by former Citigroup executive Michael Klein, are founded largely by industry veterans looking to leave behind bureaucracy and shrinking paychecks at large banks.

These small, low-profile firms are also popular among companies that value their niche expertise and independent advice.

Worldwide announced M&A in the first nine months of the year totaled $796.2 billion, down 22 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
