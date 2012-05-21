Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Diversified industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp struck a deal to buy electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries Plc for $11.8 billion in cash and stock.

** Chinese Internet entrepreneur Jack Ma is buying back up to half of a 40 percent stake in his Alibaba Group from Yahoo Inc for $7.1 billion, in a deal that moves the Chinese e-commerce leader closer to a public listing.

** Britain’s Barclays Plc said it is to sell all of its $6.1 billion stake in U.S. asset manager BlackRock Inc , which it has held for almost three years.

** DaVita Inc, the biggest U.S. operator of dialysis clinics, sought to better align itself with government efforts to cut healthcare costs with a $4.42 billion deal to buy HealthCare Partners, an operator of physician practices.

** Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group agreed to buy AMC Entertainment for $2.6 billion, including debt, making it the biggest theater operator in the United States.

** Nationalized Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has launched the sale of its southeastern Europe banking network by picking Deutsche Bank to run a deal it hopes will raise at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

** German cable company Kabel Deutschland has agreed to buy regional player Tele Columbus for about 618 million euros ($786 million) including debt, snatching one of the last big targets left in the country’s once-fragmented cable market.

** NGL Energy Partners LP will buy equity interests in High Sierra Energy LP and its general partner for $693 million to add crude oil transportation and water treatment services and reduce its exposure to propane retailing business.

** Nordson Corp said it will acquire EDI Holdings Inc, which makes slot coating and flat polymer extrusion dies, for $200 million.

** General Cable Corp said it plans to buy Alcan Cable, the wire and cable business of Rio Tinto Plc, for $185 million in cash.

** Man Group is to buy London-based investment firm FRM as the struggling hedge fund manager, which has been criticized for overpaying and a poor choice of deals in the past, seeks to reduce dependence on its flagship computer-driven fund.

** Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions has agreed to buy a Dubai-based oil services firm, hoping to improve its recent weak track record of winning contracts in the world’s top oil producing region.