FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE nears deal to sell private-equity lending unit to Canada's biggest pension fund - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 7, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

GE nears deal to sell private-equity lending unit to Canada's biggest pension fund - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is nearing an agreement to sell its private-equity lending unit to Canada’s biggest pension fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

GE and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are aiming to sign the deal Monday, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms are still being negotiated for a takeover that would include more than $10 billion of assets, but less than the unit’s full book of $16 billion, the WSJ added. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.