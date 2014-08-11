FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dean Foods withdraws full-year forecast
August 11, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Dean Foods withdraws full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co said it was withdrawing its full-year forecast, citing record high milk costs.

Dean Foods’ shares fell as much as 8.3 percent in premarket trading on Monday.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $1 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $57 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 14 cents.

Net sales rose 7.5 percent to $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
