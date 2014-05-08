FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dean Foods reports loss on higher milk costs, supply disruptions
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 8, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Dean Foods reports loss on higher milk costs, supply disruptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. dairy processor, reported a quarterly loss, as milk costs rose and a severe winter in the United States hurt supply.

The company’s shares fell 8 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Net loss attributable to Dean Foods was $9 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $493 million, or $5.30 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company had a loss of 5 cents per share.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $2.34 billion.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.