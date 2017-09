Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported its second straight decline in quarterly sales, hurt by lower volumes as the company kept prices high despite a drop in raw milk costs.

Net profit was $26.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $645,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 15.8 percent to $2.01 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)