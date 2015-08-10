UPDATE 3-Dean Foods' shares slide on abrupt exit of chairman

* 2nd-qtr sales fall 15.8 pct to $2.01 bln vs est $2.06 bln

* Gives no details on chairman’s resignation on Friday

* Shares fall as much as 18 pct (Adds analyst comment, details, updates shares)

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co’s steeper-than-expected decline in quarterly sales and surprise departure of its chairman ahead of the earnings report sent shares of the largest U.S. milk processor down as much as 18 percent on Monday.

The company in a two-line regulatory filing late on Friday said Chairman Tom Davis had resigned, effective immediately, without giving any details.

Chief Executive Gregg Tanner on a post-earnings call on Monday also did not explain Davis’ sudden departure.

“He (Davis) leaves at a time when we feel more optimistic than ever about the future of Dean Foods... I really have nothing further that I can add,” he said.

Davis, 66, had been on the company’s board as an independent director since 2001, and became non-executive chairman in May 2013 after Gregg Engles moved to become chairman and CEO of WhiteWave Foods Co.

Dean Foods spun off its remaining interest in WhiteWave, the organic foods division, in 2013.

“The stock is likely weak due to the sudden departure of the chairman,” Stephens Inc analyst Farha Aslam said, adding that commentary on higher competition and declining sales volume could also be hurting shares.

The maker of Meadow Gold and Dean’s Milk reported a 15.8 percent fall in quarterly sales as volumes declined after the company kept its prices high despite a drop in raw milk costs.

Dean Foods said it was not planning to cut milk prices even though it expects volume sales to decline in the low single digits in the current quarter.

“You look at a 77 cents difference between private label and our branded products... we would like to keep it up at those levels as long as we possibly can,” Tanner said.

U.S. raw milk prices fell 33 percent in the second quarter ended June due to a decline in demand from China and Russia’s ban on U.S. milk and dairy imports.

Sales fell to $2.01 billion, the second drop in five quarters, missing the $2.06 billion analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total volume declined 3.1 percent.

Net profit was $26.5 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 33 cents per share, topping analysts’ estimates by 7 cents.

Dean Foods’ shares recouped some losses to be down 6 percent in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

At the day’s low of $14.56, $300 million of the company’s $1.67 billion market value was wiped out.