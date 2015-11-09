FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dean Foods reports quarterly profit, helped by higher prices
November 9, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Dean Foods reports quarterly profit, helped by higher prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher prices.

Dean Foods reported net income of $20.2 million, or 22 cents per share, attributable to the company for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company had a net loss of $16 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Net sales fell 14.3 percent to $2.03 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

