Dean Foods reports quarterly profit, helped by higher prices

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported a third-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher prices.

Dean Foods reported net income of $20.2 million, or 22 cents per share, attributable to the company for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company had a net loss of $16 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Net sales fell 14.3 percent to $2.03 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)