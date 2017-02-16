FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dean Foods reports no revenue growth for eighth quarter in a row
February 16, 2017

Dean Foods reports no revenue growth for eighth quarter in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. dairy processor, reported its eighth straight quarter without revenue growth as milk volume sales dropped slightly.

The company's net sales were $2.02 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, flat compared with a year earlier.

Net income rose to $32.83 million, or 36 cents per share, from $18.48 million, or 20 cents per share.

The company's shares fell 4.6 percent to $19.50 in premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

