#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Dean Foods profit beats on strong sales, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.31 vs est. $0.21

* Rev $3.21 bln vs est. $3.13 bln

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.28-$0.33 vs est. $0.22

* Raises FY adj EPS view to $1.10-$1.20

May 9 (Reuters) - Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast as it benefits from strong sales across all its segments and cost cuts.

Shares of the Dallas-based company rose 8 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday. They had closed at $12.72 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.20 per share, up from its prior outlook 87 to 95 cents per share.

First-quarter net income rose to $37.9 million, or 20 cents per share, from $25.3 million, or 14 cents per share, last year.

On an adjusted basis, Dean Foods earned 31 cents per share.

Revenue rose about 5 percent to $3.21 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $3.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
