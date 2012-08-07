UPDATE 1-Dean Foods shares soar on WhiteWave IPO, profit beat

* Q2 ADJ EPS $0.36 vs. Street view $0.31

* Analyst says WhiteWave to IPO earlier than expected

* Shares soar

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co, which is spinning out its unit that sells Silk soy milk and Horizon Organic dairy products, posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday on broad-based growth and cost controls and its shares soared 20 percent.

Dean on Tuesday announced plans to sell 20 percent of WhiteWave Foods Co, which will be comprised of Dean Foods’ WhiteWave-Alpro segment, in an initial public offering. That division also sells International Delight coffee creamer products.

While Dean had suggested last year that it was looking at a possible spinoff of WhiteWave, the move comes earlier than expected as the company has been trying to reduce debt, Erin Lash, analyst at Morningstar, said.

“I think that there probably would be some favorability toward unlocking some value at WhiteWave,” Lash said. “It has more-value added offerings. It is faster growth, higher margin.”

“I just didn’t think it would happen quite this soon.”

Dean plans to pay down its debt with proceeds from the offering as well as $800 million to $925 million to be borrowed under a new credit facility at WhiteWave Foods.

At the time of the IPO, Dean Chairman and Chief Executive Gregg Engle will remain chairman of Dean, but also will take on the roles of chairman and CEO of WhiteWave. Gregg Tanner, president of Dean’s fresh dairy business will be promoted to CEO of Dean.

The company also said second-quarter net income attributable to Dean was $56 million, or 30 cents per share. A year earlier, it reported a loss of $51 million, or 28 cents per share a year earlier, when it booked a $131 million charge related to the settlement of the Tennessee dairy farmer class action litigation.

Adjusted earnings for the latest quarter was 36 cents per share, topping analysts’ average estimate by 5 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales dipped to $3.13 billion from $3.30 billion a year earlier, due to lower dairy commodity costs.

Shares of Dean, which closed at $12.42, jumped to $14.95 on the announcements.