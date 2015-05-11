UPDATE 2-Dean Foods profit beats estimates as raw milk costs fall

* Forecasts 2nd-qtr adj earnings above estimate

* Q1 net sales miss estimate

* Shares rise 10 pct to 3-month high (Adds details from conference call; updates shares)

May 11 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the company benefited from its decision to not pass on lower milk prices to customers.

Shares of the company, which said it did not expect retail prices to fall significantly in the near future, rose 10 percent to a three-month high of $17.94 on Monday.

The maker of Meadow Gold and Dean’s Milk reported adjusted losses for the first three quarters of 2014 despite raising prices, as raw milk prices stayed at record highs.

U.S. raw milk prices fell 25 percent in the first three months of 2015 due to a decline in demand from China and Russia’s ban on U.S. milk and dairy imports.

Chief Executive Gregg Tanner said on a post-earnings call that he expected the company’s prices “to slip a bit” once retailers start to take their prices down.

Dean Foods reported an adjusted profit of 24 cents per share for the first quarter, trumping analysts’ average estimate of 18 cents.

The strategy of maintaining prices, however, led to a bigger-than-expected 12.4 percent fall in net sales to $2.05 billion.

The company also forecast current-quarter adjusted earnings of 20-30 cents per share, largely above the average analyst estimate of 20 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The net loss attributable to Dean Foods widened to $73.7 million, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $9 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

The first-quarter loss included costs of early extinguishment of debt and a $109.9 million non-cash charge related to the launch of its DairyPure brand.

Dean Foods said last week it will combine its regional and local milk brands under a national brand, DairyPure, which will sell milk free of antibiotics and artificial growth hormones.

The 90-year old company’s shares were trading up 5.3 percent at $17.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.