FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debenhams CEO Sharp to step down in 2016
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 22, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Debenhams CEO Sharp to step down in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Debenhams, Britain’s second largest department store group, said on Thursday its Chief Executive Michael Sharp would step down sometime in 2016.

The retailer said Sharp, who has worked for Debenhams or its predecessor, the Burton Group, for 30 years and became CEO in September 2011, had always intended to serve a five year term.

However, media reports last month said several of Debenhams’ biggest investors were unhappy with the retailer’s performance and had pushed for a board shake-up.

Debenhams said Sharp will remain in the post during the Christmas trading period and into 2016 and will assist the board in the process of identifying his successor. Internal and external candidates will be considered. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.