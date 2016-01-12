FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Debenhams sales beat expectations in Christmas period
January 12, 2016

Debenhams sales beat expectations in Christmas period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Debenhams, Britain’s No.2 department store chain, posted higher than expected sales in the last 19 weeks, driven by strong Christmas trading and growing online shopping.

The company said on Tuesday that like-for-like sales for the 19 weeks to 9 January were up 1.9 percent, beating analyst expectations for them to rise 0.3 percent.

During the Christmas week, the retailer’s last under outgoing chief executive Michael Sharp who will leave some time this year, the retailer said it achieved record sales. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
