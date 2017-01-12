FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 7 months ago

Debenhams says sales rise 5 pct in 7-week Christmas period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Debenhams, Britain's No.2 department store chain, posted a 5 percent rise in like-for-like sales in the seven-week Christmas period, buoyed by a plan to sell more beauty and gift products rather than clothing.

Debenhams said on Thursday that in the seven weeks to Jan. 7, its sales at stores open for more than a year grew by 5 percent. That compared to a 3.5 percent rise in like-for-like sales over the longer 18 week period to Jan. 7.

"The resilience of Debenhams' differentiated offer is beginning to show through, with the growth we have driven in beauty and gifting," said Debenhams CEO Sergio Bucher.

Moving away from clothes has become a key part of Debenhams's strategy as Britons spend less on clothing.

Clothes retailer Next reported disappointing Christmas sales and downgraded its profit forecast earlier in January. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Costas Pitas)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

