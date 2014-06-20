FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Debenhams Q3 sales rise slightly
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Debenhams Q3 sales rise slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Debenhams Plc

* Group gross transaction value: 14 weeks to June 7 up 1.6% (15 to June 14 weeks flat)

* Group like-for-like sales: 14 weeks up 0.7% (15 weeks down 1.0%)

* Gross margin guidance for full year unchanged

* Outlook for full year remains unchanged

* Strategy to refocus promotional activity delivering higher full price sell-through

* Summer sale starting two weeks later than last year

* Trials of new concessions including Sports Direct and Costa to commence before year end

* Commencing debt investor roadshow in relation to £200m year bond issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

