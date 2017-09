June 25 (Reuters) - Debenhams Plc

* Debenhams plc announces successful upsizing and pricing of 225 million pounds senior notes due 2021

* Has priced its offering of 225 million pounds senior notes due 2021 at 5.25 percent

* Offering was upsized from previously announced 200 million pounds aggregate principal amount.

* Offering is expected to close on 2 july 2014 upon satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.