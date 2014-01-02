Debenhams finance director quits after profit warning

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - British retailer Debenhams , which issued a severe profit warning earlier this week, said its Finance Director Simon Herrick would step down with immediate effect.

The company, which lowered its profit outlook after the hoped-for surge in last-minute Christmas shopping failed to materialise, said a search to find a replacement was underway. Neil Kennedy, director of finance, will assume the role of acting chief financial officer on an interim basis.

Herrick had already been under pressure, according to media reports, after he asked suppliers for a discount on goods.