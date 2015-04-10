FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debenhams recruits Terry Duddy as non-executive director
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 10, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Debenhams recruits Terry Duddy as non-executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Debenhams has appointed veteran retailer Terry Duddy as a non-executive director, Britain’s second-largest department store said on Friday.

Duddy, 59, was chief executive of Home Retail, Britain’s biggest household products group, for eight years before quitting last year.

Debenhams has had a tough time in recent years, with a profit warning at Christmas 2013 and disappointing trading at Christmas 2014 adding to the pressure on Chief Executive Michael Sharp, whose strategy has come under scrutiny.

The firm will report interim results on April 16.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.