LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's
second-biggest department store, said trading had become more
volatile in the second half of the year and warned its 2017
profit could slip towards the lower end of expectations if
conditions did not improve.
The retailer, in the middle of a turnaround programme led by
new Chief Executive Sergio Bucher, reported a 0.9 percent fall
in group like-for-like sales in the 15 weeks to June 17, its
fiscal third quarter.
It said it anticipated that 2017 profit before tax would be
within the range of market expectations. However, it said that
should current market volatility continue, the outcome could be
towards the lower end of the current range.
The update was the first since April, when Bucher detailed
the outcome of his strategic review. He plans to return the
group to profit growth by closing some stores, revamping the
rest and improving its online service. He also plans to seek
efficiencies by simplifying the business.
Debenhams said a more solid performance in areas including
Beauty, Accessories and Food & Drink had helped to mitigate the
impact of a weaker clothing market.
Prior to Tuesday's update analysts were forecasting an
underlying pretax profit for 2016-17 of around 100 million
pounds, according to Reuters data, down from 114 million in
2015-16.
"As industry data has confirmed, May was a tough month for
retailers and we continue to see volatility in trading week to
week," Bucher said. "As a result we are focused on delivering
cost control and self-help through our "Fix the Basics" plan."
