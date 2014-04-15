FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Debenhams first half profit falls by a quarter
April 15, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Debenhams first half profit falls by a quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Debenhams, Britain’s second largest department store group, said it was confident improvements it was making to its business would deliver some cheer for investors, as it posted a 24.5 percent fall in first half profit.

The company, which has 240 stores in 29 countries, said on Tuesday group pretax profit for the 26 weeks to March 1 was 85.2 million pounds ($142.58 million), down on the 112.8 million pounds posted a year ago.

The fall was in line with guidance given in a December profit warning when the firm said its margins had been hit by heavy discounting that nonetheless failed to spark a late surge in festive spending.

$1 = 0.5976 British Pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton

