Debenhams like-for-like sales fall 0.2 pct in third quarter

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Debenhams, Britain's second-largest department store group, reported a 0.2 percent fall in like-for-like sales in the 15 weeks to June 11, its fiscal third quarter, saying trading conditions had become more uncertain, particularly in clothing.

But the group, which trails John Lewis by annual revenue, said that with the help of cost cuts it still expected profit for the year to be within the range of market forecasts.

Analysts on average expect Debenhams to report pretax profit of 119 million pounds ($174.8 million), according to Reuters data. ($1 = 0.6809 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)