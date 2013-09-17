FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Debenhams to make year profit forecasts
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 17, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Debenhams to make year profit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Debenhams will meet forecasts for 2012-13 profit as sales growth picked-up in its fourth quarter, Britain’s No. 2 department store group said on Tuesday.

The 200-year-old firm, which trails employee-owned John Lewis by annual sales, said sales at stores open over a year rose 2 percent in the year to Aug. 31.

That compares with a flat outcome in the 16 weeks to June 22, its fiscal third quarter, and was in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Prior to the update analysts were on average forecasting a full year pretax profit of about 153 million pounds ($243.81 million), down from 158.3 million pounds in 2011-12.

Forecasts had been cut after a profit warning in March that was blamed on January snow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
