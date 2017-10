LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Debenhams PLC : * CEO Michael Sharp says confident can maintain like-for-like sales growth momentum in balance of year * CEO says christmas 2012 was most competitive he has seen in 37 year retail

career * CEO says Next wrong to say UK high street was less promotional at

Christmas than prior year * CEO says saw market share growth in womenswear, health & beauty in Christmas

trading period