FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debenhams' sales growth slows
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Debenhams' sales growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Debenhams, Britain’s No. 2 department store group, posted slower sales growth for its latest trading period as unhelpful weather and a weak consumer environment took their toll.

The 200-year-old firm, which trails John Lewis by annual sales, did, however, say on Thursday it was comfortable with the market’s current expectations for pretax profit in 2013-14 reflecting a strong focus on stocks, margins and costs.

Debenhams said sales at stores open over a year were flat in the 16 weeks to June 22 - a period which includes its fiscal third quarter.

That outcome compares to a first half like-for-like sales rise of 3.1 percent and was below analyst forecasts of growth of about 2 percent.

In line with previous guidance the firm said gross margin was expected to be flat for the full 2013-14 year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.