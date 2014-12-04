FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cerberus-owned Deb Shops files for bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 4, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Cerberus-owned Deb Shops files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The owner of the Deb Shops retail chain filed its second bankruptcy in less than four years on Thursday, blaming outdated stores and competition in the teen and young women’s fashion business, according to court documents.

Deb Stores Holding LLC said it would seek a buyer of the business, but if it failed to do so, it planned to conduct a going-out-of-business sale at its 295 stores, according to filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Investors in Deb Stores Holding include affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, Abelco LLC and Styx Partners LP, according to court documents. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.