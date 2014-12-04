BRIEF-Owner of Deb Shops retail chain files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Deb Stores Holding: * Deb stores holding llc, owner of deb shops retail chain, files for chapter 11

bankruptcy in Wilmington, Delaware - court docs * Deb stores holding llc seeks court approval for auction process, has initial

bid to liquidate all 295 stores - court docs * Deb stores holding llc has up to $50,000 in assets, up to $500 million in

liabilities - court docs * Deb stores holding llc lists affiliates of cerberus capital management,

abelco, styx partners as biggest investors - court docs