#Funds News
December 4, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Owner of Deb Shops retail chain files for chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Deb Stores Holding: * Deb stores holding llc, owner of deb shops retail chain, files for chapter 11

bankruptcy in Wilmington, Delaware - court docs * Deb stores holding llc seeks court approval for auction process, has initial

bid to liquidate all 295 stores - court docs * Deb stores holding llc has up to $50,000 in assets, up to $500 million in

liabilities - court docs * Deb stores holding llc lists affiliates of cerberus capital management,

abelco, styx partners as biggest investors - court docs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
