FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
7th Circuit hands collectors win in dispute over stale debt claims
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

7th Circuit hands collectors win in dispute over stale debt claims

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has refused to revive three lawsuits accusing major debt buyers of flooding U.S. bankruptcy courts with claims for legally unenforceable debt, ruling that lower courts were correct in dismissing the litigation.

In a decision on Wednesday, a divided 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said debt buyers did not mislead borrowers by filing claims for debt after the statute of limitations had expired. Though the debt was old and consumers could not be sued over it, defendants still had a right to file claims for it in bankruptcy court, the appeals panel ruled.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bl7mtZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.