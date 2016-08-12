7th Circuit hands collectors win in dispute over stale debt claims

A federal appeals court has refused to revive three lawsuits accusing major debt buyers of flooding U.S. bankruptcy courts with claims for legally unenforceable debt, ruling that lower courts were correct in dismissing the litigation.

In a decision on Wednesday, a divided 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said debt buyers did not mislead borrowers by filing claims for debt after the statute of limitations had expired. Though the debt was old and consumers could not be sued over it, defendants still had a right to file claims for it in bankruptcy court, the appeals panel ruled.

