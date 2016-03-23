2nd Circuit revives lawsuit against debt collection law firm

A Georgia-based debt collection law firm and debt buyer did not violate federal law by misleading consumers into believing that they would be sued if they did not pay the amount they owed, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled.

But law firm Riexinger & Associates and debt buyer Crown Asset Management do have to face claims under the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act for not disclosing enough about the amount owed, the appeals court said in a decision issued Tuesday.

