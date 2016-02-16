Judge tosses lawsuit claiming debt collector used sham law firm

A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing debt collector LMM Management of using the letterhead of an allegedly sham law firm to convince thousands of borrowers to pay delinquent debts.

In a decision last week, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Stengel said letters sent to borrowers did not violate federal debt collection law because they included a disclaimer saying that no attorney had reviewed the borrower’s case.

