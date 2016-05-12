Judge finds debt collector Portfolio Recovery violated federal law

Portfolio Recovery Associates, the nation’s second-largest debt collector, is liable for violating federal law by offering to settle old debts without telling consumers that they were no longer legally enforceable, a federal judge has ruled.

Portfolio Recovery’s suggestions that the company might report consumers’ debt as settled if consumers paid up was also misleading because obsolete debt cannot be reported to a credit bureau, U.S. District Judge John Darrah ruled on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VV4uqz