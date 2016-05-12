FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge finds debt collector Portfolio Recovery violated federal law
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 12, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

Judge finds debt collector Portfolio Recovery violated federal law

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Portfolio Recovery Associates, the nation’s second-largest debt collector, is liable for violating federal law by offering to settle old debts without telling consumers that they were no longer legally enforceable, a federal judge has ruled.

Portfolio Recovery’s suggestions that the company might report consumers’ debt as settled if consumers paid up was also misleading because obsolete debt cannot be reported to a credit bureau, U.S. District Judge John Darrah ruled on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VV4uqz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.