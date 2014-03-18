Borrower need for UK infra debt tops GBP4bn a year - Macquarie

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - UK pension and insurance funds could help meet a potential GBP4bn inflation-linked funding need from utilities, renewables and Operational Offshore Transmission Owners, Macquarie said on Monday at the launch of an infrastructure debt fund.

The British government has sought to encourage more public/private partnerships, with a particular focus on institutional investors that ordinarily look for inflation-matching returns like those offered by many infrastructure projects.

However, these partnerships have been hit after the financial crisis as banks, which had acted as intermediaries in such deals to provide inflation swaps, have cut back in the derivatives.

But there is still a need on the borrowing side, said James Wilson, chief executive of Macquarie’s Infrastructure Debt Investment Solutions (MIDIS).

“If we split it out, we basically arrive at a number of something like GBP4bn per annum as being the potential demand for inflation-linked debt,” he said, basing the figure on annual demand from three core sectors - utilities, renewables and Operational Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs).

Macquarie suggested it was not necessary for banks to act as middle men and that direct partnerships between infrastructure projects and institutional investors offered better returns.

“Removing that mediation and providing a vehicle for these two sides to work together much more closely, we believe creates a significant efficiency and, particularly for pension funds, a significant investment opportunity,” said Andrew Robertson, MIDIS’ head of investor structuring and strategy.

Wilson and Robertson were speaking at the launch of a new fund solely focused on UK inflation-linked infrastructure investment which, the bank said, was the first of its kind in Britain.

The fund will focus solely on investment grade infrastructure projects, with a particular emphasis on the smaller-scale projects that require less time to complete. Such projects have tended to be more common, with 83% of the 748 UK projects completed since 2004 costing GBP250mln or less, the bank said citing Infranews data. Almost 65% have cost less than GBP100mln.

Such funds entering the market could help infrastructure debt allocation become more efficient, said Moody’s senior vice president for Project and Infrastructure Finance, Andrew Davison.

“The market for inflation-linked paper is relatively thin, although appetite is growing,” he said.

“Bringing an inflation-linked debt fund to the market will certainly increase liquidity in the space and offers the potential for a better match between projects with inflation-linked revenues and the way in which those projects could be leveraged.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Helene Durand and Anil Mayre)