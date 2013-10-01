Dimon, bank execs to meet Obama on Wednesday over debt ceiling-WSJ

Sept 30 (Reuters) - JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon is headed for a scheduled meeting, along with other bank executives, with President Barack Obama on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While talking to WSJ, an industry participant said concern over the debt ceiling battle would be raised during the meeting.

Speaking to WSJ, a White House official said, “The president will meet members of the Financial Services Forum at the White House while they are in town for their annual meeting.”

JP Morgan was not immediately available for comments.