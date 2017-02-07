Borrowers can pursue a proposed class action against a New Jersey debt collection law firm for charging "convenience fees" to borrowers wanting to pay their debt with a credit card, a federal judge in Newark has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty said borrowers had adequately pled that the John A Youderian law firm of Pennsville, New Jersey had violated the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by attempting to collect an unauthorized fee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jXBiOG