Uber buys mapping startup deCarta -Mashable
March 3, 2015 / 11:53 PM / 3 years ago

Uber buys mapping startup deCarta -Mashable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Ride service Uber is buying mapping and search startup deCarta for an unspecified amount, technology website Mashable said on Tuesday, citing an Uber representative.

Uber would buy deCarta’s technology and talent through the deal, which closes later this week, Mashable reported.

DeCarta provides a software platform that focuses on location-based service technology, including mapping, routing and turn-by-turn navigation.

Thirty out of 40 deCarta employees will remain with the company, including Kim Fennell, chief executive officer and president, the website said.

Uber could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

