Deceuninck third-quarter sales buoyed by U.S., Turkey

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Belgian PVC window frame maker Deceuninck posted an 18 percent increase in sales in the third quarter, driven by strong markets in the United States and Turkey and a rebound in construction and renovation activity in Europe.

Sales in its Western European unit grew by double digits, as most markets started to improve with the exception of France.

In Central Europe sales fell, because tough competition from imports into Germany and a weak Russian rouble outweighed growth in Poland and the Czech Republic.

The North American market increased sales by almost a third, as both construction and renovation markets strengthened.

Sales in Turkey and emerging markets grew by 48.6 percent.

The group repeated its July outlook, saying it expected further growth of net profit in 2015, with sales trends of the past quarters continuing in the Oct-Dec period.

Overall, third-quarter sales grew 18.2 percent to 167.1 million euros ($189.8 million).

Deceuninck added that it had appointed a new CFO, Wim Van Acker, to take over at the start of 2016. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)