Deceuninck Q3 sales up 5.1 pct, unclear on full year
October 18, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Deceuninck Q3 sales up 5.1 pct, unclear on full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Belgian PVC window frame maker Deceuninck said on Thursday its third-quarter sales had risen by 5.1 percent in the third quarter, but that it still could not provide guidance for the full year.

Deceuninck, which makes a range of PVC-based products for the construction industry, said sales in the July-Oct period rose to 147.1 million euros ($193.0 million). Analysts had on average expected a figure of 145 million euros.

For the first nine months sales were up 3.1 percent.

The company said the debt crisis continued to weigh on consumer confidence and that most countries in Europe were showing a decline. However, sales in Russia, Turkey and the United States were developing well.

“This mixed picture, combined with a short order book, does not allow Deceuninck to provide a quantified guidance for full year 2012,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
