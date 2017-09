Sept 8 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Final dividend 10.65 pence per share

* Total dividend 15.4 pence per share

* FY group revenue up by 1.6% (at constant exchange rate)

* All EU markets are showing growth, with exception of netherlands

* Fy total revenue grew by 1.6% to £193.6 million

* Fy underlying ebitda 46.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: