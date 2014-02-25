BRIEF-Dechra Pharma H1 underlying EBITDA rises

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Continue to make progress in all four aspects of our strategy

* H1 revenue declined by 0.7 pct at constant exchange rate (up 4.3% at reported rate) due to underperformance in Netherlands

* Improved gross margin from 52.1 pct to 56.5 pct

* Interim dividend increased by 9.4% to 4.75p (2012: 4.34p)

* Underlying EBITDA 24.0 million stg versus 20.8 million stg year ago

* Half year profitability improved as a result of a strong gross margin, synergies from Eurovet acquisition

* Confident that group’s earnings will meet its expectations for financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: