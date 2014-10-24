FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals Q1 reported revenue up 6 pct
October 24, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals Q1 reported revenue up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Group revenue for Q1 increased by approximately 12 pct at constant currency (6 pct reported)

* Group trading in Q1 has been in line with management expectation

* Group trading in Q1 has been in line with management expectations and was consistent with positive momentum experienced in second half of our prior financial year

* Previously reported in Q4 2014 financial year suspension of clinical trials for a feline endocrine drug, we have now decided to terminate further development of this product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
