FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deckers profit, sales miss estimates as demand slows
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Deckers profit, sales miss estimates as demand slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Outdoor footwear and apparel manufacturer and retailer Deckers Outdoor Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and sales as demand for its UGG branded sheepskin shoes slowed in the United States.

The company’s shares fell 14.3 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

Deckers said net income rose to $156.7 million, or $4.50 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $140.9 million, or $4.04 per share, a year earlier.

Comprehensive net income, which includes losses on foreign currency hedging, rose to $149.4 million from $139 million.

Revenue rose 6.6 percent to $784.6 million, while comparable sales rose 7.6 percent.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $4.52 per share and revenue of $813.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.