Deckers Outdoor loss narrower than expected

July 26 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by increased domestic and e-commerce sales, sending its shares up 18 percent after market.

Second-quarter loss narrowed to $20.1 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with $7.5 million, or 19 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 13.1 percent to $174.4 million.

Analysts on average had forecast a loss 60 cents per share on revenue of $166.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up at $49.75 in extended trading. They closed at $42.13 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.