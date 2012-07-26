FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deckers Outdoor loss narrower than expected
July 26, 2012 / 8:24 PM / 5 years ago

Deckers Outdoor loss narrower than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by increased domestic and e-commerce sales, sending its shares up 18 percent after market.

Second-quarter loss narrowed to $20.1 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with $7.5 million, or 19 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 13.1 percent to $174.4 million.

Analysts on average had forecast a loss 60 cents per share on revenue of $166.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up at $49.75 in extended trading. They closed at $42.13 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

