UPDATE 1-Deckers looks to Asia after strong US growth

July 26 (Reuters) - Shoe maker Deckers Outdoor Corp looks to tap into growing demand for its signature UGG brand in Asia, after increased domestic sales helped it post a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Shares of the Goleta, California-based company were up 15 percent at $48.61 in extended trading. They closed at $42.13 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The company’s international sales were down in the second quarter as weakness in Europe outweighed strength in Asia.

Deckers is bullish on its growth prospects in Asia, primarily China, where it has more than doubled its store count to 13 over the past year.

Retailers across the board are looking at Asia to drive growth as they see higher purchasing power and consumers becoming increasingly brand conscious.

Peer Crocs Inc’s quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations on growth in Asia, which it expects to continue going ahead.

Deckers continues to be cautious on Europe, which hurt its international sales in the second quarter. International sales fell 14.7 percent to $61.0 million.

Second-quarter loss was 53 cents per share, narrower than analysts’ expectations of a loss of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which competes with Skechers USA Inc and VF Corp’s Timberland, said revenue increased 13.1 percent to $174.4 million.

Sales at its domestic market, which contributes more than half to the company’s sales, rose 37 percent to $113.5 million. E-commerce sales jumped 40 percent to $8 million.

Analysts had expected revenue of $166.8 million.